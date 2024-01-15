UN seeks $4.2 billion to support Ukraine in 2024

The United Nations announced on Monday that it needs 4.2 billion dollars to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2024.



The UN aims to aid millions of refugees who have fled their country since the Russian invasion that began nearly two years ago.



In a statement, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, stated that "hundreds of thousands of children are living in areas on the front lines, terrified, shocked, and deprived of the most necessities."



AFP