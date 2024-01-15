US-British airstrikes on Houthis disrupt LNG tankers

Escalation in the region has led to the disruption of at least four liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers early this week after US and British forces launched dozens of airstrikes on Houthi forces.



According to ship tracking data from LSEG, the carriers Al Ghariya, Al Huwaila, and Al Nuaman were loaded in Ras Laffan in Qatar and were supposed to head towards the Suez Canal but halted off the coast of Oman on January 14. Al Rekayyat also stopped on January 13 through the Red Sea.



The International Media Office of Qatar has not issued any comments or confirmation.



