News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US-British airstrikes on Houthis disrupt LNG tankers
World News
2024-01-15 | 02:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US-British airstrikes on Houthis disrupt LNG tankers
Escalation in the region has led to the disruption of at least four liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers early this week after US and British forces launched dozens of airstrikes on Houthi forces.
According to ship tracking data from LSEG, the carriers Al Ghariya, Al Huwaila, and Al Nuaman were loaded in Ras Laffan in Qatar and were supposed to head towards the Suez Canal but halted off the coast of Oman on January 14. Al Rekayyat also stopped on January 13 through the Red Sea.
The International Media Office of Qatar has not issued any comments or confirmation.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
US
Britain
Airstrikes
Houthi
LNG
Tankers
Qatar
Red Sea
Suez Canal
Next
British Defense Minister regarding launching strikes against Houthis: 'We will wait and see'
Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:51
Qatar halts LNG shipments in the Red Sea, awaits security consultation
Middle East News
05:51
Qatar halts LNG shipments in the Red Sea, awaits security consultation
0
World News
2024-01-12
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
World News
2024-01-12
US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say
0
World News
2024-01-10
White House: Houthi attacks in the Red Sea escalate
World News
2024-01-10
White House: Houthi attacks in the Red Sea escalate
0
World News
2024-01-10
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea
World News
2024-01-10
Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:36
Russian Foreign and Defense Ministers hold talks with their Iranian counterparts
World News
06:36
Russian Foreign and Defense Ministers hold talks with their Iranian counterparts
0
World News
06:26
Hapag-Lloyd: Situation in the Red Sea has not changed
World News
06:26
Hapag-Lloyd: Situation in the Red Sea has not changed
0
World News
05:56
Ukraine confirms downing two Russian warplanes
World News
05:56
Ukraine confirms downing two Russian warplanes
0
World News
03:22
UN seeks $4.2 billion to support Ukraine in 2024
World News
03:22
UN seeks $4.2 billion to support Ukraine in 2024
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
04:08
Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment
Variety and Tech
04:08
Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment
0
Middle East News
2024-01-14
Israeli media reports: Critical injuries in Galilee after missile launch
Middle East News
2024-01-14
Israeli media reports: Critical injuries in Galilee after missile launch
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-24
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment
Lebanon News
2023-09-24
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment
0
Middle East News
2024-01-14
Carmel Olefins reactor explosion blamed on atmospheric pressure, declared no danger
Middle East News
2024-01-14
Carmel Olefins reactor explosion blamed on atmospheric pressure, declared no danger
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:34
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
Press Highlights
01:34
Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation
2
Lebanon News
06:40
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
Lebanon News
06:40
Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation
3
Middle East News
03:38
Massive explosion rocks Juhor Ad Dik area in southern Gaza
Middle East News
03:38
Massive explosion rocks Juhor Ad Dik area in southern Gaza
4
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: A hundred days passed and Gaza resists and perseveres
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: A hundred days passed and Gaza resists and perseveres
5
Press Highlights
00:45
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:45
Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections
6
Middle East News
04:27
Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm
Middle East News
04:27
Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm
7
Variety and Tech
04:08
Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment
Variety and Tech
04:08
Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment
8
Middle East News
07:15
Gaza war enters 100th day: Health Ministry spokesperson unveils toll, 'alarming' figures
Middle East News
07:15
Gaza war enters 100th day: Health Ministry spokesperson unveils toll, 'alarming' figures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More