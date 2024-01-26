News
Spokesperson: Germany to respect decision of ICJ regarding Israel
World News
2024-01-26 | 06:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Spokesperson: Germany to respect decision of ICJ regarding Israel
A spokesperson for the German government said on Friday that Germany will respect the decision of the International Court of Justice regarding South Africa's request for emergency measures against Israel.
The court's ruling issued today, Friday, will not address the main accusation in the case - related to allegations of genocide - but will focus on the urgent intervention sought by South Africa.
When asked about Germany's response to other consequences of the ruling, the spokesperson mentioned, "At this stage, I will await the judgment and will not speak about what will happen."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Germany
Respect
ICJ
Israel
War
Gaza
