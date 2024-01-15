Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile at US-owned container ship

On Jan. 15 at approximately 4 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned and operated container ship. The ship has… pic.twitter.com/gixEMaUiVT — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 15, 2024

The US Central Command stated that on Monday, Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from the movement's-controlled areas of Yemen.The missile "struck the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned and operated container ship."It added that the ship reported no injuries or significant damage, affirming it "is continuing its journey.""Earlier in the day, at approximately 2 pm (Sanaa time), US Forces detected an anti-ship ballistic missile fired toward the Southern Red Sea commercial shipping lanes," the US Central Command added.It confirmed that the missile failed in terms of flight and impacted land in Yemen. "There were no injuries or damage reported."