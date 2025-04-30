Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons

Lebanon News
30-04-2025 | 07:53
Lebanon&#39;s President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
2min
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirmed in an interview with Sky News Arabia that a decision has been made to restrict the possession of weapons to the Lebanese state, with the priority set on implementing this in South Lebanon.

He emphasized that while the decision is final, what remains is translating it into action on the ground. Aoun said the disarmament plan will eventually apply to all Lebanese territories and stressed the importance of also addressing the issue of weapons inside Palestinian camps.

Responding to recent reports, Aoun denied claims that Hezbollah prevented the Lebanese Army from inspecting a specific site in Beirut's southern suburbs, describing the information as false.

On the matter of army deployment along the border with Israel, Aoun explained that the main obstacle is the continued Israeli occupation of five disputed points and reaffirmed that the Lebanese Army is carrying out its duties without any interference or problems.

The president stated that the priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons, noting that small arms are deeply ingrained in Lebanese culture. He also said there is alignment with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on the issue of Hezbollah's arms.

Addressing domestic governance, Aoun pointed to practical plans for tackling corruption by implementing an electronic government system, which he said will increase transparency and accountability.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Sky News Arabia

Priority

Weapons

Hezbollah

Lebanese Army

LBCI Next
Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector
PM Salam meets ceasefire committee chiefs, calls for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory
LBCI Previous

