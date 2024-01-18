EU foreign ministers to adopt new ad hoc Hamas sanctions on Monday: France

World News
2024-01-18 | 09:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU foreign ministers to adopt new ad hoc Hamas sanctions on Monday: France
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU foreign ministers to adopt new ad hoc Hamas sanctions on Monday: France

European Union (EU) foreign ministers will adopt a new ad hoc sanctions regime against Hamas next Monday, the French foreign ministry deputy spokesperson, Christophe Lemoine, told journalists on Thursday.

"It will target individuals and money transfers", Lemoine said.

The expected move on Monday will follow a decision this week by the EU to impose sanctions against Yahya Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas in Gaza, over the Palestinian militant group's deadly attack on Israel last October.

Last December, the United States and Britain had also imposed more sanctions that targeted eight officials who advanced Hamas’ agenda and interests abroad and help managed its finances.



Reuters

World News

Middle East News

EU

Foreign

Ministers

Hamas

Sanctions

France

LBCI Next
US conducts new strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen
Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-11

Italy, France, and Germany call on European Union to impose sanctions on Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-17

Diplomatic discourse: Foreign Minister Bou Habib thanks France for solidarity

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-17

France Committed to Lebanese Affairs Despite Foreign Ministry Changes: diplomatic source

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

EU adds Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to the 'terrorism' list

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Israel's political turmoil: Opposition targets Netanyahu's policies amidst US-Israeli tensions

LBCI
World News
10:54

US imposes new sanctions linked to Russia

LBCI
World News
07:42

Russia calls on Iran and Pakistan to demonstrate 'maximum restraint'

LBCI
World News
05:12

Pakistan army: We used drones and missiles to strike targets of extremist groups in Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-13

Houthi official: No casualties in the latest US strike, we pledge a decisive and strong response

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-05

US envoy Kerry launches international nuclear fusion plan at COP28

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-03

The death toll from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip rises to 22,313

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
03:35

Hezbollah rejects US overtures, still open to diplomacy to avoid wide-scale war: Reuters

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:17

Taymour Jumblatt initiates new talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Hezbollah condemns US designation of Houthi movement as terrorist organization

LBCI
Middle East News
11:12

Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes

LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

The Israeli army activates alarm sirens in Eilat

LBCI
Middle East News
02:14

Israeli army: Our forces killed about 60 Palestinian militants in Gaza in the past 24 hours

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Frangieh's meetings: Breaking 'estrangement' and building bridges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More