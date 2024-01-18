EU foreign ministers to adopt new ad hoc Hamas sanctions on Monday: France

European Union (EU) foreign ministers will adopt a new ad hoc sanctions regime against Hamas next Monday, the French foreign ministry deputy spokesperson, Christophe Lemoine, told journalists on Thursday.



"It will target individuals and money transfers", Lemoine said.



The expected move on Monday will follow a decision this week by the EU to impose sanctions against Yahya Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas in Gaza, over the Palestinian militant group's deadly attack on Israel last October.



Last December, the United States and Britain had also imposed more sanctions that targeted eight officials who advanced Hamas’ agenda and interests abroad and help managed its finances.







Reuters