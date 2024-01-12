News
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
2024-01-12 | 09:36
After a dark night in many towns in northern Israel due to Hezbollah missiles hitting central power stations and causing infrastructure damage, the Israeli army raised the readiness of the air force to the highest level.
This co-occurred with the American-British attack on the Houthis, with potential dangers reaching Eilat in the south.
In an assessment session for security apparatuses and the cabinet regarding recent developments, Israel decided to stay away from the Houthi combat zone, even if Eilat is again subjected to missiles.
In contrast, it intensified its air defenses in the north as demands increased for a decisive stance from Israel to ensure the security of the borders and the residents of the region.
In an unprecedented defensive move since October 7, the security apparatuses decided to increase the protection level for the commander of the air force, Tomer Bar, and the northern region commander, Ori Gordin.
Hezbollah's operations against the air force bases of Meron and the northern command base were considered a message to target key figures in the army.
In its recent assessment of the northern region, Israel listed the drones used by Hezbollah as a new and unexpected challenge, given the development and accuracy of these drones.
This necessitated the entrance of modern combat equipment for both attack and defense, especially with reports suggesting that Hezbollah possesses thousands of advanced drones.
In an attempt to confront this challenge, Israel deployed the SPYDER defense system in a wide area in the north, claiming readiness.
It also raised the alert level over the sea, fearing the targeting of gas wells, and said it shot down a drone launched from Lebanon over the sea.
As for the army's decision to continue targeting the leadership of Hamas inside and outside the Gaza Strip, including Lebanon, and the inclusion of fifty-two individuals on the assassination list, security officials warn of the danger of the northern region remaining in a state of continuous escalation.
This is particularly concerning since the diplomatic efforts intensified by US envoy Amos Hochstein to reach negotiations for a near solution has not materialized yet.
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Strikes
Air Force
Base
Israel
Defense
Eilat
Meron
SPYDER
Security
Houthi
Attacks
