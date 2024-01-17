Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments

2024-01-17 | 12:15
Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments
Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments

Over 30 rockets launched from Gaza sounded alarm sirens across Israel on the second day following the hundred-day-long Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, exposing a reality unacknowledged by Israeli military officials. Until now, Tel Aviv has seemingly fallen short of achieving its war objectives.

This realization has prompted the Cabinet and military to convene new assessment meetings to determine the nature of the ongoing battle, ensuring Israel's security and that of its inhabitants.

While the term "ensuring Israel's security and its inhabitants" has been repeatedly emphasized by Israeli officials in their threats against Hamas and Hezbollah, for many Israelis, it has become an empty slogan.

This sentiment is evident in the determination of residents in both southern and northern regions to refrain from returning to their homes, particularly in the Gaza Envelope. This stance was expressed during a meeting between local authorities and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While the rocket barrages have played a role in swaying public opinion, reports dominating Israeli discussions on Wednesday focused on Hamas' extensive tunnel network.

This has heightened fears of a recurrence of the October 7 events, which some view as a matter of time. Security officials in Gaza report a massive tunnel network between 520 and 720 kilometers, with 500,000 to 700,000 separate entrances.

In response to this precarious situation, Israel, considering current and future threats, deems the year 2024 as a year of war.

A recent report indicates that the Israeli Air Force is working on a new arms plan, set to acquire 100 fighter jets, 50 helicopters, and a stockpile of air ammunition worth billions of dollars from the United States. This strategic move aims to restore Israel's military prowess and capabilities.

