Borrell: EU foreign ministers agree to expand sanctions on Iran

2024-04-22 | 12:03
Borrell: EU foreign ministers agree to expand sanctions on Iran
Borrell: EU foreign ministers agree to expand sanctions on Iran

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg that EU foreign ministers reached an agreement on Monday to expand current sanctions on Iranian drones to include missiles and their potential transfer to destinations such as Russia.

Reuters
 

