China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

China on Friday called for an end to the "harassment" of civilian ships in the Red Sea following attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels on vessels expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, according to their statement.



The continued attacks by the Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea prompted US and British forces to carry out strikes in Yemen.



Many shipping companies avoid passing through the vital trade artery and reroute their vessels via the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, stated, "We call for an end to the harassment of civilian ships to preserve smooth passage for international production, supply chains, and the global trade system."



In an interview published on Friday, senior Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti pledged the safe passage of Russian and Chinese ships in the Red Sea, emphasizing that the passage is secure as long as the vessels are not linked to Israel.



The spokeswoman's remarks followed a similar call from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce for all parties in the region to "restore the safety of the waterways in the Red Sea and ensure it."



China's official news agency Xinhua quoted ministry spokesperson He Yadong as saying, "It is hoped that the relevant parties will start from the overall interests of regional security and stability, as well as the common interests of the international community."



Beijing reiterated on Friday that the tension in the Red Sea is linked to the war between Israel and Hamas. Mao stated, "The top priority is to stop the war in Gaza as soon as possible to prevent the conflict from escalating further and even spiraling out of control."



