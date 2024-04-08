Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



For the first time, the Cypriot President makes a visit to Beirut to address the Syrian displacement and illegal migration issues, marking a collaborative effort between the two countries.



During a meeting at the Grand Serail, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the Cypriot guest discussed the repercussions of the displacement on Lebanon's existence, with the Cypriot side showing an understanding of the situation.



In an extensive meeting involving security officials, Lebanon explained the reality of the displacement, revealing that Syrians constitute 30% of Lebanon's population, with a birth rate reaching 50%.



Consequently, Prime Minister Mikati requested assistance from the European Union to repatriate them or secure their residency in a third country.



Given the shared damage between Lebanon, Cyprus, and several European countries, Cyprus aims to soften the stance of some European nations opposed to repatriating refugees before a political solution in Syria is reached.



Cyprus will seek to relocate them to deemed safe areas without altering the European stance towards the Syrian regime, as communicated to the Lebanese side.



Nicosia voiced concerns over the promotion of sea trips from Beirut to the island.



However, the prevailing sentiment during the meeting was that security alone cannot provide a lasting solution.



Considering Cyprus' recent influx of hundreds of migrants, the Cypriot President pledged to repatriate them to Syria through Lebanon, promising assistance in line with the UNHCR's guidelines to avoid Lebanon being perceived as coercing their return.



In return, Lebanon requested assistance in obtaining complete data from UNHCR. Cyprus advised Lebanon to attend the Brussels Conference on Displacement, scheduled for late April, with a comprehensive file considering safe zones in Syria.



With both sides affirming the strength of their relationship, Cyprus expressed its commitment to securing an aid package for the Lebanese government separate from the displacement issue, along with support for the Lebanese army in combating smuggling.



The Cypriot side advised Lebanon to implement the reforms required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which would enhance its credibility in the international community.



Moreover, the Cypriot President proposed signing a Memorandum of Understanding between Lebanese and Cypriot labor ministries to open up employment opportunities for Lebanese citizens.