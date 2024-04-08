News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08 | 12:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
For the first time, the Cypriot President makes a visit to Beirut to address the Syrian displacement and illegal migration issues, marking a collaborative effort between the two countries.
During a meeting at the Grand Serail, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the Cypriot guest discussed the repercussions of the displacement on Lebanon's existence, with the Cypriot side showing an understanding of the situation.
In an extensive meeting involving security officials, Lebanon explained the reality of the displacement, revealing that Syrians constitute 30% of Lebanon's population, with a birth rate reaching 50%.
Consequently, Prime Minister Mikati requested assistance from the European Union to repatriate them or secure their residency in a third country.
Given the shared damage between Lebanon, Cyprus, and several European countries, Cyprus aims to soften the stance of some European nations opposed to repatriating refugees before a political solution in Syria is reached.
Cyprus will seek to relocate them to deemed safe areas without altering the European stance towards the Syrian regime, as communicated to the Lebanese side.
Nicosia voiced concerns over the promotion of sea trips from Beirut to the island.
However, the prevailing sentiment during the meeting was that security alone cannot provide a lasting solution.
Considering Cyprus' recent influx of hundreds of migrants, the Cypriot President pledged to repatriate them to Syria through Lebanon, promising assistance in line with the UNHCR's guidelines to avoid Lebanon being perceived as coercing their return.
In return, Lebanon requested assistance in obtaining complete data from UNHCR. Cyprus advised Lebanon to attend the Brussels Conference on Displacement, scheduled for late April, with a comprehensive file considering safe zones in Syria.
With both sides affirming the strength of their relationship, Cyprus expressed its commitment to securing an aid package for the Lebanese government separate from the displacement issue, along with support for the Lebanese army in combating smuggling.
The Cypriot side advised Lebanon to implement the reforms required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which would enhance its credibility in the international community.
Moreover, the Cypriot President proposed signing a Memorandum of Understanding between Lebanese and Cypriot labor ministries to open up employment opportunities for Lebanese citizens.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Cyprus
Collaboration
Syrian
Refugee
Crisis
Next
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:33
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
08:33
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-04
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
2024-04-04
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Assessing the damage: Human and economic toll after six months of confrontation in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Assessing the damage: Human and economic toll after six months of confrontation in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-27
2023's Lebanese tourism odyssey: Challenges and triumphs keeping the 'party alive'
Lebanon News
2023-09-27
2023's Lebanese tourism odyssey: Challenges and triumphs keeping the 'party alive'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03
Australian PM expresses 'anger' over the killing of relief workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03
Australian PM expresses 'anger' over the killing of relief workers in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
2
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
3
Lebanon News
14:29
Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang
Lebanon News
14:29
Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang
4
Lebanon News
00:11
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
Lebanon News
00:11
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
5
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
12:07
Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman
Lebanon News
12:07
Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman
7
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years
8
Lebanon News
05:30
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'
Lebanon News
05:30
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More