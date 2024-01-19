Ukrainian drone sets oil depot on fire in Russia's Bryansk region

Ukrainian drone sets oil depot on fire in Russia's Bryansk region
Ukrainian drone sets oil depot on fire in Russia's Bryansk region

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region in Russia, said on Friday that a fire broke out in oil tanks at a storage facility in the town of Klintsy after the army shot down a Ukrainian drone attempting to attack targets in the city.

Bogomaz mentioned that initial information indicates no one has been harmed, and firefighting teams are working to extinguish the fire.

Bogomaz wrote on the Telegram, "The Ministry of Defense shot down a drone... and when the aerial target was destroyed, its ammunition fell on an oil warehouse in Klintsy."

Unverified footage on social media showed a blazing fire in the darkness near what appears to be oil storage tanks.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that it had destroyed a Ukrainian drone in the skies over the Bryansk region adjacent to Ukraine.

Authorities in the region typically report drone attacks from Ukraine.

Reuters
 

