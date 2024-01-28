President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan

2024-01-28 | 12:23
President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan
President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan

President Joe Biden pledged on Sunday to respond after the killing of three US soldiers in a drone attack on a base in Jordan, attributing responsibility to Iran-backed factions.
In a statement, Biden said, "Last night, three members of the US military were killed and others were injured in a drone attack on our forces stationed in northeastern Jordan," noting that the attack "was carried out by a group of extremist militants loyal to Iran operating in Syria and Iraq."
He added, "There is no doubt that we will hold all responsible parties accountable in the time and manner we choose."
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Middle East News

Biden

US

Jordan

