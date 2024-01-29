Iran denies involvement in drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan

AFP

Iran denied on Monday its involvement in a drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan and wounded at least 34 others, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carried by the official Iranian news agency (IRNA).The agency quoted ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani as saying, "These accusations are political and aim to distort the facts in the region," in response to a statement by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron urging Tehran to "stop the escalation" in the region.Kanani added that these accusations "also show their influence by third parties, including the Zionist regime that kills children," in reference to Israel, which is engaged in a war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip following the unprecedented attack by the Islamic movement on the Israeli state on October 7th.