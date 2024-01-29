News
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Pakistan
World News
2024-01-29 | 01:11
Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Pakistan
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is visiting Pakistan on Monday for talks aimed at easing tensions resulting from recent cross-border strikes between the two countries.
Abdollahian arrived in Islamabad on Sunday evening, according to footage aired by the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, indicating that he will meet his Pakistani counterpart, Jaleel Abbas Jilani, and Prime Minister Anwar Al-Haq Kakar.
Relations between the neighboring countries deteriorated when Iran launched missile and drone attacks on what it described as "terrorist" targets in Pakistan on January 16th. Pakistan responded two days later by striking "terrorist" targets inside Iranian territory.
AFP
World News
Iran
Pakistan
