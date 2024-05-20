Russia loses 'two true friends' with the killing of Iranian president and his FM

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov mourned "the true friends," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who, along with seven others, perished in a helicopter crash in the northwest of the Islamic Republic on Sunday.



Lavrov said in a statement, "President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian were true friends and worthy of trust," describing them as "true patriots who strongly defended the interests of their country."



AFP