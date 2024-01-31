News
US Treasury Department: US sanctions entities in Sudan
World News
2024-01-31 | 10:37
US Treasury Department: US sanctions entities in Sudan
The official website of the US Department of the Treasury revealed that the United States imposed sanctions on three entities in Sudan on Wednesday.
According to the website, the sanctions were imposed under a US executive order that allows penalties against individuals who undermine stability in Sudan and undermine the country's democratic transition.
Reuters
World News
US
Treasury
Department
Sanctions
Entities
Sudan
