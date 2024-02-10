News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pakistan election: Aide of Imran Khan says party aims to form government
World News
2024-02-10 | 06:47
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Pakistan election: Aide of Imran Khan says party aims to form government
On Saturday, candidates backed by former Pakistani premier Imran Khan's party plan to form a government, a senior aide to the jailed politician said, called on supporters to peacefully protest if final election results were not released.
The nuclear-armed South Asian nation voted on Thursday in a general election as the country struggles to recover from an economic crisis and battles militant violence in a deeply polarised political environment.
Both Khan and three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif declared victory on Friday.
Gohar Khan, the chairman of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) party who also acts as the former premier's lawyer, called on "all institutions" in Pakistan to respect his party's mandate.
At a media conference, he said if complete results of the polls were not released by Saturday night, the party would hold peaceful protests on Sunday outside government offices returning election results around the country.
Pakistan's army chief had congratulated the country on Saturday for the "successful conduct" of its national elections, saying the nation needed "stable hands" to move on from the politics of "anarchy and polarization."
Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir "wishes that these elections bring in political and economic stability and prove to be the harbinger of peace and prosperity," according to a statement released by the media wing of the military.
On Friday, the United States, Britain, and the European Union each expressed concerns about the electoral process, urging a probe into reported irregularities.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron cited "serious concerns" that raised questions "about the fairness and lack of inclusivity of the elections."
Pakistan's foreign office countered the international criticisms on Saturday, saying they ignore the "undeniable fact" of Pakistan conducting elections successfully.
"We hope that the process will be concluded effectively and it will reflect the will of the people," said former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who is leading the Commonwealth team to observe Pakistan's elections.
Jonathan called on those with grievances over the election to raise them in line with the laws of Pakistan.
Sharif said his party had emerged as the largest and would talk to other groups to form a coalition government.
Khan, who is in jail, released an audio-visual message created with artificial intelligence rather than having a statement read out by his lawyers, as is usually the case.
Khan rejected Sharif's claim to victory in the message on social media platform X, calling on his supporters to celebrate what he called a win achieved despite a crackdown on his party.
Independent candidates backed by Khan won the largest share in parliament, despite his imprisonment for convictions on charges ranging from leaking state secrets to corruption to an unlawful marriage, and even though his party was barred from the polls.
About 100 winning candidates are independents, all but eight backed by Khan's party, said the Free and Fair Election Network, a non-profit electoral watchdog.
Khan's close aide and media advisor, Zulfi Bukhari, told Reuters the party will soon announce the party banner they will ask independents to join. In Pakistan, independent candidates cannot form a government independently and must join a party.
Bukhari said that the banner for independent candidates backed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party will be announced within the next 24 hours.
"And we have no fear of independents going anywhere because these are the people who have struggled for the last 18 months and endured all kinds of torture and oppression," he told Reuters in a voice note over WhatsApp.
Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 71 seats, while the Pakistan People's Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated premier Benazir Bhutto, got 53.
The rest were won by small parties and other independents, with more than a dozen seats still up for grabs more than 40 hours after polling ended.
Reuters
World News
election:
Imran
party
government
Russia's defense minister says military drone production ramping up
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-09
Pro-Imran Khan candidates lead in Pakistan's elections
World News
2024-02-09
Pro-Imran Khan candidates lead in Pakistan's elections
0
World News
2024-02-09
Pakistan's former PM Nawaz Sharif wins national elections
World News
2024-02-09
Pakistan's former PM Nawaz Sharif wins national elections
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-04
Australia's PM says government 'examining' claims against UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-04
Australia's PM says government 'examining' claims against UNRWA
0
World News
2024-01-31
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan jailed for 14 years in graft case
World News
2024-01-31
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan jailed for 14 years in graft case
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:18
Russia's defense minister says military drone production ramping up
World News
06:18
Russia's defense minister says military drone production ramping up
0
World News
04:03
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Mindanao, Philippines
World News
04:03
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Mindanao, Philippines
0
World News
03:58
Taiwan spots Chinese balloons at start of New Year holiday
World News
03:58
Taiwan spots Chinese balloons at start of New Year holiday
0
World News
03:30
US envoy for North Korea to visit Tokyo, Seoul
World News
03:30
US envoy for North Korea to visit Tokyo, Seoul
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-10
Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-10
Airstrikes and Israeli artillery shelling hit multiple areas in Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
0
Middle East News
2023-07-06
London announces new sanctions regime on Iran
Middle East News
2023-07-06
London announces new sanctions regime on Iran
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Hezbollah mourns its member Ismail Ahmad El Zein from Shhour
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Hezbollah mourns its member Ismail Ahmad El Zein from Shhour
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:33
Israeli drone targets car in Jadra, north of Sidon, injures motorcyclist
Lebanon News
06:33
Israeli drone targets car in Jadra, north of Sidon, injures motorcyclist
2
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
00:33
Walid Joumblatt's diplomatic visit to Russia: Shifting focus amidst regional turmoil
Press Highlights
00:33
Walid Joumblatt's diplomatic visit to Russia: Shifting focus amidst regional turmoil
4
Lebanon News
07:39
Security sources to Reuters: Palestinian figure close to Hamas survives Israeli strike in Lebanon, killing three others
Lebanon News
07:39
Security sources to Reuters: Palestinian figure close to Hamas survives Israeli strike in Lebanon, killing three others
5
Lebanon News
02:53
Hezbollah-Iran talks: Nasrallah and Abdollahian on political and security challenges
Lebanon News
02:53
Hezbollah-Iran talks: Nasrallah and Abdollahian on political and security challenges
6
Lebanon News
05:30
Cabinet approves LBP 450,000 transportation allowance for private sector
Lebanon News
05:30
Cabinet approves LBP 450,000 transportation allowance for private sector
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:50
Hamas warns of a 'massacre' if Israeli Army expands fight to Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:50
Hamas warns of a 'massacre' if Israeli Army expands fight to Rafah
8
Lebanon News
04:41
Mikati's message post-cabinet session: Building bridges, not barriers
Lebanon News
04:41
Mikati's message post-cabinet session: Building bridges, not barriers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More