Niger welcomes the Algerian mediation initiative

The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that the ruling military authorities in Niger have accepted the Algerian mediation initiative, which involves a "six-month transitional phase," aimed at finding a political solution to the crisis resulting from the coup in July.



According to a statement from the Algerian Foreign Ministry published through government media, "the Algerian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Niger, received an official correspondence indicating the acceptance of the Algerian mediation aimed at formulating a political solution to the ongoing crisis in this sisterly country."



AFP