Pakistan's Imran Khan-backed independents lead as vote count concludes, website shows

2024-02-11 | 03:42
Pakistan's Imran Khan-backed independents lead as vote count concludes, website shows

Pakistan's national election vote count concluded on Sunday with independents, mostly backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, winning 101 of the 264 seats, the election commission's website showed.

The independents were followed by the party of another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, which won 75 seats - becoming the largest single party in parliament as Khan's independents ran as individuals.

The final tally was released over 60 hours after voting concluded in Thursday's national elections, a delay that has raised questions about the process.

Reuters
 

World News

Pakistan

Election

Independents

Imran Khan

