LRC, Syrian Red Crescent, and Lebanese Army converge in Homs to receive Pascal Sleiman's body

2024-04-09 | 05:05
0min
LRC, Syrian Red Crescent, and Lebanese Army converge in Homs to receive Pascal Sleiman's body

The Lebanese Red Cross vehicle, accompanied by the Syrian Red Crescent and the Lebanese Army, arrived in Homs en route to the Bassel al-Assad Governmental Hospital to retrieve the body of Pascal Sleiman.

Lebanon News

Pascal Sleiman

Lebanese Red Cross

Syrian Red Crescent

Lebanese Army

Homs

Bassel Al-Assad Hospital

