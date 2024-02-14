Spain and Ireland's PMs called on Wednesday for the European Commission to conduct an urgent review of Israel's compliance with its human rights commitments in Gaza.



In a joint letter published by the Spanish government, they expressed their deep concern about the deteriorating situation in Israel and Gaza.



They said that, "The expanded Israeli military operation in Rafah area constitutes a serious and imminent threat that the international community must confront urgently."



They pointed to the panic of October 7.



Moreover, they called for the release of all hostages and an immediate ceasefire to facilitate the arrival of urgently needed humanitarian supplies.





AFP