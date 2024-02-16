A delegation from the US Congress, representing both the Republican and Democratic parties, visits Hungary on Sunday as pressure mounts on Budapest to approve Sweden's accession to NATO when Parliament reconvenes after the winter break.



Hungary is the only state in NATO that has not endorsed Sweden's membership request, a process requiring unanimous approval of all members, leading to strained relations with the United States and stirring fears among its allies.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose relations with Russia are better than with other EU countries and most NATO members, says his government supports Sweden's membership in the alliance. Still, a decision has not yet been made.



The US Embassy said in a statement on Friday that members of the Senate will travel to Hungary "on a mission focusing on the strategic issues facing NATO and Hungary."



The Hungarian Parliament is scheduled to reconvene in late February.



Reuters