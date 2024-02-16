News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny
World News
2024-02-16 | 12:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for a "complete, transparent, and credible" investigation into the death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, according to his spokesperson's announcement on Friday.
Stéphane Dujarric stated that "the Secretary-General is shocked by the information about the death of the detained opposition figure Alexei Navalny (...) and calls for a full, credible, and transparent investigation into the circumstances of this death."
AFP
World News
United Nations
António Guterres
Investigation
Russia
Alexei Navalny
Next
Biden reiterates to Netanyahu his opposition to the operation in Rafah without 'protection' for civilians (White House)
The Swedish Foreign Minister confronts Iran over a plot to kill Jews in his country
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-02-13
Turkey detains Russian at nuclear plant in investigation linked to Islamic State
Middle East News
2024-02-13
Turkey detains Russian at nuclear plant in investigation linked to Islamic State
0
World News
12:21
Alexei Navalny was 'highly likely' killed, say allies
World News
12:21
Alexei Navalny was 'highly likely' killed, say allies
0
World News
08:10
European Council's President: EU holds Russia responsible for Navalny's death
World News
08:10
European Council's President: EU holds Russia responsible for Navalny's death
0
World News
06:33
Jailed Russian opposition figure Navalny dead -prison service
World News
06:33
Jailed Russian opposition figure Navalny dead -prison service
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:21
Alexei Navalny was 'highly likely' killed, say allies
World News
12:21
Alexei Navalny was 'highly likely' killed, say allies
0
World News
10:47
Abu Ubaida: Our resistance to this aggression will continue until the last Israeli soldier exits Gaza
World News
10:47
Abu Ubaida: Our resistance to this aggression will continue until the last Israeli soldier exits Gaza
0
World News
10:36
US sanctions imposed on Houthis over Red Sea attacks take effect
World News
10:36
US sanctions imposed on Houthis over Red Sea attacks take effect
0
World News
10:30
Kamala Harris: US working to confirm Navalny's death, sign of Putin's brutality
World News
10:30
Kamala Harris: US working to confirm Navalny's death, sign of Putin's brutality
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
World News
2023-10-30
VP Harris says US stands firm on Israel's right to self-defense
World News
2023-10-30
VP Harris says US stands firm on Israel's right to self-defense
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-15
France-US coordination in Lebanon - Pure American mediation has 'no chance of success:' Asharq Al-Awsat sources
Press Highlights
2024-02-15
France-US coordination in Lebanon - Pure American mediation has 'no chance of success:' Asharq Al-Awsat sources
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-12
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
Lebanon News
2023-12-12
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:45
Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities
Lebanon News
09:45
Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities
2
Lebanon Economy
03:35
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:35
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
04:29
Akram Azouri to LBCI: We will file new complaint against the authority on behalf of Central Bank of Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:29
Akram Azouri to LBCI: We will file new complaint against the authority on behalf of Central Bank of Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
05:35
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
Lebanon Economy
05:35
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
6
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA
7
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese Civil Defense concludes operations at Nabatieh site after Israeli strike: Here are the details
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese Civil Defense concludes operations at Nabatieh site after Israeli strike: Here are the details
8
Lebanon News
11:43
MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'
Lebanon News
11:43
MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More