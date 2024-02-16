Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for a "complete, transparent, and credible" investigation into the death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, according to his spokesperson's announcement on Friday.



Stéphane Dujarric stated that "the Secretary-General is shocked by the information about the death of the detained opposition figure Alexei Navalny (...) and calls for a full, credible, and transparent investigation into the circumstances of this death."



AFP