NATO Chief Mark Rutte will visit Washington D.C. on Monday July 14 and Tuesday July 15 where he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, NATO said in a press release.



The press release did not give an immediate reason for Rutte's visit but Trump said in a recent interview with NBC News that the U.S. would be willing to supply weapons to Ukraine via NATO and that he would make a "major statement" on Monday.



The Trump administration has so far only sent weapons authorized by former President Joe Biden, who was a staunch supporter of Kyiv.





Reuters