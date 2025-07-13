EU chief says extending suspension of US tariffs countermeasures to August

World News
13-07-2025
High views
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday Brussels will keep holding off on hitting back at U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, as it seeks a deal to ward off broader 30-percent levies.

"The United States has sent us a letter with measures that would come into effect unless there is a negotiated solution, so we will therefore also extend the suspension of our countermeasures until early August," von der Leyen said.

The EU's current suspension of its retaliation over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs had been set to expire overnight Monday to Tuesday.


AFP
 

World News

EU

Chief

Suspension

US

Tariffs

Countermeasures

