News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lula: Navalny's death should be probed before accusations
World News
2024-02-18 | 07:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lula: Navalny's death should be probed before accusations
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Sunday there should be a thorough investigation into the death of prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny before making any accusations.
His remarks were in sharp contrast to Western leaders' strong and swift criticisms of Russia over Navalny's death in an Arctic penal colony on Friday. U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin and "his thugs" were responsible.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected such accusations as unacceptable.
Speaking at a press conference after attending an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Lula said refraining from taking a stance on the death was a matter of "common sense."
"A citizen died in prison; I don't know if he was ill or had any issues," Lula said. "To make an accusation is to trivialize. I hope that a coroner will explain why the individual died, that's all."
Lula's comments reflected how non-Western nations had not joined the West in its efforts to deeply isolate Russian Putin over the invasion of Ukraine and other issues.
Lula has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and says that Russia should not have invaded. But he says that the United States has needlessly prolonged the war.
Navalny's mother was told on Saturday her son had been struck down by "sudden death syndrome" and that his body would not be handed over to the family until an investigation was completed, his team said.
During the press conference, Lula advocated for the Global South to assert its due place in the economy, politics, and culture, highlighting the importance of the BRICS bloc.
The group, consisting of Brazil, Russia, China, India, and South Africa, officially expanded in January, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Reuters
World News
Brazil
Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva
Alexei Navalny
Investigation
Kremlin
Accusations
Pope Francis pleas for an end to Sudan's civil war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-07
Kremlin: Focus of Nord Stream investigation is now on Germany after Sweden drops out
World News
2024-02-07
Kremlin: Focus of Nord Stream investigation is now on Germany after Sweden drops out
0
World News
2023-12-25
Indian Army orders investigation into accusations of civilians' killing during detention
World News
2023-12-25
Indian Army orders investigation into accusations of civilians' killing during detention
0
World News
2024-02-17
Death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's prominent opposition leader, leaves despair in Moscow
World News
2024-02-17
Death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's prominent opposition leader, leaves despair in Moscow
0
World News
2024-02-16
Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny
World News
2024-02-16
Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:20
Pope Francis pleas for an end to Sudan's civil war
World News
07:20
Pope Francis pleas for an end to Sudan's civil war
0
World News
07:16
Two women killed in fire at nursing home in Madrid
World News
07:16
Two women killed in fire at nursing home in Madrid
0
World News
07:13
Putin: The course of war in Ukraine is "life or death" issue for Russia
World News
07:13
Putin: The course of war in Ukraine is "life or death" issue for Russia
0
World News
03:20
Chinese FM says Canada is not 'an adversary'
World News
03:20
Chinese FM says Canada is not 'an adversary'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:29
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:29
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17
German Chancellor calls on Israel to adhere to international law
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17
German Chancellor calls on Israel to adhere to international law
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17
Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17
Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising
0
Press Highlights
02:08
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
Press Highlights
02:08
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:56
Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa
Press Highlights
00:56
Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa
2
Press Highlights
00:29
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:29
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
05:36
Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it
Lebanon News
05:36
Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond
5
Press Highlights
02:08
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
Press Highlights
02:08
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:51
Gaza's second-largest hospital 'completely out of service'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:51
Gaza's second-largest hospital 'completely out of service'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More