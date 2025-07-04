News
Justice Minister pledges full cooperation with UN body on Lebanese missing in Syria
Lebanon News
04-07-2025 | 05:33
Justice Minister pledges full cooperation with UN body on Lebanese missing in Syria
Justice Minister Adel Nassar met with Karla Quintana Osuna, head of the United Nations Independent Institution on Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic (IIMP), to discuss the issue of Lebanese nationals missing in Syria.
The meeting was also attended by Anne Massagee, the official responsible for the Syria file at the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, human rights advocate Habib Nassar, and the minister’s legal advisor, Lara Saade.
Following the meeting, Minister Nassar affirmed Lebanon’s full cooperation with the institution to uncover the fate of all Lebanese missing in Syria and to uphold the families’ right to know the whereabouts of their loved ones.
The IIMP’s mission includes clarifying the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons in Syria and providing appropriate support to their families.
This includes those missing as a result of abduction, enforced disappearance, arbitrary detention, displacement, migration, or military operations.
