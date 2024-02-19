Yemeni Armed Forces conduct military operation against British ship in Gulf of Aden

The Yemeni Armed Forces Navy carried out a qualitative military operation targeting a British ship in the Gulf of Aden, "RUBYMAR," with several appropriate naval missiles.



The Yemeni Armed Forces announced in a statement that the operation resulted in the following:



- Severe damage to the ship, causing it to come to a complete stop.

- Due to the extensive damage suffered by the ship, it is now at risk of sinking in the Gulf of Aden.

- We ensured the safe evacuation of the ship's crew during the operation.



The Yemeni air defenses in Al Hudaydah succeeded in shooting down an American (MQ9) aircraft with an appropriate missile while it was carrying out hostile missions against our country in favor of Israel.



The Yemeni Armed Forces affirmed that they hesitate to take further military action and carry out more qualitative operations against all hostile targets in defense of Yemen and support of the Palestinian people.