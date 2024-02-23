Biden: If Putin does not pay the price for the death and destruction he causes, he will continue

In a statement released on Friday, US President Joe Biden announced a wide range of sanctions to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin "pays a higher price for aggression against Ukraine and repression" in Russia.



Biden warned in the statement that if Putin does not "pay the price for the death and destruction he causes, he will continue" to do so, announcing a set of sanctions targeting individuals associated with the imprisonment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny and with the Russian war machine, in addition to hundreds of entities aiding Moscow in sidestepping imposed sanctions.



AFP