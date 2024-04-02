Ukraine is at a 'critical moment' in its war with Russia, says Blinken

Ukraine is at a "critical moment" in its war with Russia and urgently needs more Western support, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, bemoaning the stalemate in Congress over a multi-billion dollar military package for Kyiv.



"It is absolutely essential to get Ukrainians what they continue to need to defend themselves, particularly when it comes to munitions and air defences," Blinken told reporters during a visit to France.



"It's another reason why the supplementary budget request that President (Joe) Biden has made to (the US.) Congress must be fulfilled as quickly as possible."



Biden has urged the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives to endorse the military and financial aid package, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has held up the matter for months, citing domestic priorities.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that if Ukraine does not get the aid, his forces will have to retreat "in small steps".



Blinken and French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu had earlier visited a factory where arms producer Nexter produces Caesar howitzer cannons. Lecornu said Nexter was working to produce 12 Caesar cannons a month compared to six at the moment.



French President Emmanuel Macron has in recent weeks adopted a more hawkish stance towards Russia, amid fears that Ukraine is losing ground in the war, notably as US support wanes.



Reuters