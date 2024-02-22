White House confirms progress in talks for Gaza hostage release

World News
2024-02-22 | 14:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House confirms progress in talks for Gaza hostage release
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
White House confirms progress in talks for Gaza hostage release

A White House spokesman confirmed Thursday that the talks conducted by President Joe Biden's envoy regarding the release of hostages and the cessation of hostilities in Gaza are "going well."
     
John Kirby said, "Our initial indications from Brett McGurk indicate that the discussions are going well," explaining that the envoy visited Cairo on Wednesday and was in Israel on Thursday to hold meetings with the government as well as with the families of American hostages.

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

White House

Hostages

Gaza

LBCI Next
Spanish court convicts Brazil's Dani Alves to prison over sexual assault
Russia's Supreme Court upholds barring of anti-war presidential candidate, Boris Nadezhdin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12

Netanyahu: Israel must continue its attack in Gaza to free more hostages

LBCI
World News
2024-02-08

Putin: Russia is working to free hostages in Gaza conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31

Netanyahu: 'Serious efforts' made to return hostages from Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-01-30

US National Security Advisor met with Qatari officials to discuss Gaza hostages file

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:30

US to impose new sanctions on Iran due to its support for Russia (White House)

LBCI
World News
13:52

Borrell: G20 consensus on two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian peace

LBCI
World News
12:30

Putin mocks Biden's "audacious" statements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Eyes on Paris negotiations: Push for progress in the prisoner exchange deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

Israeli army raids Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Tensions rise as Israel hits South Lebanon towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:53

LBCI's sources: Finance employees in all departments announce a general strike in protest against suspending their scheduled incentives

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Gaza situation links to Lebanon's future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:31

Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee's stance on obstructing the presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More