Paris renews 'continuous support' for Moroccan proposal on Western Sahara conflict

World News
2024-02-26 | 07:55
High views
Paris renews 'continuous support' for Moroccan proposal on Western Sahara conflict
Paris renews 'continuous support' for Moroccan proposal on Western Sahara conflict

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné reiterated on Monday Paris's "clear and continuous" support for the Moroccan autonomy proposal to resolve the conflict over the Western Sahara, affirming the willingness to make progress on this file during his visit to Rabat.

Séjourné said in a press conference following talks with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, "We know it is a strategic issue for Morocco (...) It is time to move forward, and I will personally ensure that," also announcing Paris's proposal to establish a partnership for the next thirty years with Morocco.

Reuters

Qatar's first fully official visit in 15 Years: discussing Gaza crisis with French President Macron
Russia: Idea of Ukraine peace talks without Moscow is absurd
