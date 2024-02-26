News
Paris renews 'continuous support' for Moroccan proposal on Western Sahara conflict
World News
2024-02-26 | 07:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Paris renews 'continuous support' for Moroccan proposal on Western Sahara conflict
French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné reiterated on Monday Paris's "clear and continuous" support for the Moroccan autonomy proposal to resolve the conflict over the Western Sahara, affirming the willingness to make progress on this file during his visit to Rabat.
Séjourné said in a press conference following talks with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, "We know it is a strategic issue for Morocco (...) It is time to move forward, and I will personally ensure that," also announcing Paris's proposal to establish a partnership for the next thirty years with Morocco.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
France
Stephane Sejourne
Paris
Western Sahara
Morocco
Conflict
Qatar's first fully official visit in 15 Years: discussing Gaza crisis with French President Macron
Russia: Idea of Ukraine peace talks without Moscow is absurd
