Washington destroys drones, naval vessels, and missiles belonging to Houthis

The United States announced on Monday that its forces destroyed three explosive-laden unmanned boats, two sea-launched cruise missiles, and an explosive-laden drone belonging to Houthi rebels in areas under their control in Yemen, considering them a "imminent threat" to navigation in the Red Sea.



The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X that its forces "destroyed, as part of self-defense measures, three unmanned aerial vehicles, two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and an explosive-laden attack drone."

AFP