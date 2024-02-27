Washington destroys drones, naval vessels, and missiles belonging to Houthis

2024-02-27 | 03:59
Washington destroys drones, naval vessels, and missiles belonging to Houthis
Washington destroys drones, naval vessels, and missiles belonging to Houthis

The United States announced on Monday that its forces destroyed three explosive-laden unmanned boats, two sea-launched cruise missiles, and an explosive-laden drone belonging to Houthi rebels in areas under their control in Yemen, considering them a "imminent threat" to navigation in the Red Sea.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X that its forces "destroyed, as part of self-defense measures, three unmanned aerial vehicles, two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and an explosive-laden attack drone."
 
 
 
 
 
Macron refuses to rule out Europeans sending troops to Ukraine
Russia bans gasoline exports for six months starting March
