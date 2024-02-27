News
Washington destroys drones, naval vessels, and missiles belonging to Houthis
World News
2024-02-27 | 03:59
Washington destroys drones, naval vessels, and missiles belonging to Houthis
The United States announced on Monday that its forces destroyed three explosive-laden unmanned boats, two sea-launched cruise missiles, and an explosive-laden drone belonging to Houthi rebels in areas under their control in Yemen, considering them a "imminent threat" to navigation in the Red Sea.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X that its forces "destroyed, as part of self-defense measures, three unmanned aerial vehicles, two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and an explosive-laden attack drone."
AFP
World News
Washington
Houthis
Yemen
US
0
Middle East News
2024-02-26
Houthis announce the first civilian casualty in US-British strikes in Yemen
Middle East News
2024-02-26
Houthis announce the first civilian casualty in US-British strikes in Yemen
0
Middle East News
2024-02-20
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea with missiles
Middle East News
2024-02-20
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea with missiles
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-04
Yemen's Houthis vow response after US and British strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-04
Yemen's Houthis vow response after US and British strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-01-24
Houthis order US and British nationals to leave Yemen
Middle East News
2024-01-24
Houthis order US and British nationals to leave Yemen
World News
06:04
Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine
World News
06:04
Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine
0
World News
05:31
South Korea: North Korea has sent 6,700 containers of munitions to Russia
World News
05:31
South Korea: North Korea has sent 6,700 containers of munitions to Russia
0
World News
05:31
Mark Zuckerberg meets Japanese PM in Tokyo to discuss AI
World News
05:31
Mark Zuckerberg meets Japanese PM in Tokyo to discuss AI
0
World News
05:00
Macron refuses to rule out Europeans sending troops to Ukraine
World News
05:00
Macron refuses to rule out Europeans sending troops to Ukraine
0
Press Highlights
01:21
Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations
Press Highlights
01:21
Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations
0
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Qatar refuses to comment on Biden's statements regarding cessation of fighting in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Qatar refuses to comment on Biden's statements regarding cessation of fighting in Gaza
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-11
Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood
Press Highlights
2024-02-11
Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
4
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
6
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
8
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
