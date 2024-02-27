Russia bans gasoline exports for six months starting March

World News
2024-02-27 | 02:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia bans gasoline exports for six months starting March
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia bans gasoline exports for six months starting March

On Tuesday, Russia announced a six-month ban on gasoline exports from March 1 to compensate for rising demand from consumers and farmers and to allow for planned maintenance of refineries.

The ban was first reported by RBC and confirmed by a spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Russia previously imposed a similar ban between September and November last year to tackle high domestic prices and shortages. Only four ex-Soviet states - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan - were exempt.

This time, the ban will not extend to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and two Russian-backed breakaway regions of Georgia - South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Gasoline

Exports

Ban

Refineries

Farmers

LBCI Next
Washington destroys drones, naval vessels, and missiles belonging to Houthis
Israelis cast their votes in municipal elections delayed twice due to Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: Russia considers Presidency as Lebanese internal matter

LBCI
World News
2024-02-23

Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-20

Hariri's Russian rendezvous: Implications for Lebanese politics

LBCI
World News
2024-02-08

Russia and UN may discuss grain and fertilizer exports this month

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:04

Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:31

South Korea: North Korea has sent 6,700 containers of munitions to Russia

LBCI
World News
05:31

Mark Zuckerberg meets Japanese PM in Tokyo to discuss AI

LBCI
World News
05:00

Macron refuses to rule out Europeans sending troops to Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: Russia considers Presidency as Lebanese internal matter

LBCI
Sports News
15:51

Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-05

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More