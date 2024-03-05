Trump wins North Dakota caucus

2024-03-05 | 02:48
Trump wins North Dakota caucus
Trump wins North Dakota caucus

Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses on Monday, according to a projection by Edison Research, ahead of a slew of contests known as Super Tuesday, when he is expected further to strengthen his grip on the party's presidential nomination.

In North Dakota, former President Trump easily defeated Nikki Haley, his last remaining rival for the Republican presidential nomination. Trump is expected to dominate Tuesday's elections when 15 states and one US territory vote on the biggest day in the primary calendar.

Former UN ambassador Haley won her first nominating contest on Sunday, the Washington, DC, primary, but has no clear path to the nomination in a primary season where Trump has won the first eight contests and is expected to carry almost all the remaining races going forward.

Trump is focused on a likely general election rematch in November with US President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Reuters

World News

Donald Trump

United States

Elections

President

Nikki Haley

