News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Philippines condemns Chinese coast guard for collision in South China Sea
World News
2024-03-05 | 02:32
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Philippines condemns Chinese coast guard for collision in South China Sea
The Philippines on Tuesday accused China's coast guard of carrying out "dangerous maneuvers" that led to a collision between its coast guard ship and a Chinese vessel during a resupply mission for Philippine troops in the South China Sea.
Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Jay Tarriela said that on X, the PCG vessel sustained minor structural damage.
"Their reckless and illegal actions led to a collision," Tarriela said in the social media post that was accompanied by video clips showing the moment the ships scraped each other's bows.
The PCG vessel was one of two coast guard ships assisting a mission to transport provisions for a handful of Filipino troops stationed at a warship that Manila grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 to reinforce sovereignty claims.
But China's coast guard said the Philippine vessels illegally intruded into waters adjacent to the shoal, which China calls Renai Reef, so it had to take control measures.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, which includes the Second Thomas Shoal, and has deployed vessels to patrol there, including what Manila refers to as "Chinese maritime militia," which were also present while the resupply mission was underway.
Tuesday's incident was the latest in a series of maritime run-ins between the Philippines and China, which have been locked in a territorial dispute in the South China Sea despite a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which found that China's claims had no legal basis. Beijing rejects that ruling.
While saying that the Philippines will cooperate in talks with China, its president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, said at a forum in Australia on Monday that his country will push back when its sovereignty and maritime rights are ignored.
In a departure from his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte's pro-China stance, Marcos has accused Beijing of aggression in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, including the use of water cannons, "military-grade" lasers, and collision tactics to drive away Philippine vessels.
The China Coast Guard issued a brief statement on the latest incident between the countries along with other past coast guard actions, including a link to what it called the "illegal invasion of Scarborough Shoal" on Feb. 23.
In that incident, it said a China Coast Guard ship took necessary measures to drive a Philippine vessel away in accordance with the law.
Reuters
World News
Philippines
China
Coast Guard
Collision
Sea
Boat
Next
Trump wins North Dakota caucus
China sets ambitious growth target, vows to 'transform' economy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-10
Philippines, China trade accusations over South China Sea collision
World News
2023-12-10
Philippines, China trade accusations over South China Sea collision
0
World News
2024-02-01
Houthi leader: The US sought China's assistance to halt operations in Red Sea
World News
2024-02-01
Houthi leader: The US sought China's assistance to halt operations in Red Sea
0
World News
2024-01-26
China presses Iran to rein in Houthi attacks in Red Sea
World News
2024-01-26
China presses Iran to rein in Houthi attacks in Red Sea
0
World News
2024-01-19
China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea
World News
2024-01-19
China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:06
Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel
World News
10:06
Blinken: Washington urges Hamas to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel
0
World News
08:21
Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA
World News
08:21
Russia and China considering putting nuclear power unit on the Moon: RIA
0
World News
06:19
Macron calls on Ukraine's allies from Prague not to be 'cowards'
World News
06:19
Macron calls on Ukraine's allies from Prague not to be 'cowards'
0
World News
05:58
Container group MSC says its ship hit by missile sailing to Djibouti
World News
05:58
Container group MSC says its ship hit by missile sailing to Djibouti
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:04
Hezbollah's guided missile hits Merkava tank: Crew suffers losses
Lebanon News
09:04
Hezbollah's guided missile hits Merkava tank: Crew suffers losses
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Wazzani plains hit by over 15 shells: NNA reports
Lebanon News
09:20
Wazzani plains hit by over 15 shells: NNA reports
0
Press Highlights
00:33
Hochstein's visit to Beirut: Security measures, de-escalation, and Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
00:33
Hochstein's visit to Beirut: Security measures, de-escalation, and Resolution 1701 implementation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25
Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25
Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:58
Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
Lebanon News
15:58
Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
2
Lebanon News
10:50
NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
Lebanon News
10:50
NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
3
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
4
Lebanon News
14:16
Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
14:16
Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
15:17
Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine
Lebanon News
15:17
Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine
6
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations
8
Middle East News
12:03
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
Middle East News
12:03
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More