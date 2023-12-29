Maintenance and safety: Cable car malfunction raises questions about oversight

The story of the cable car began in 1964 when its operations commenced, and it has encountered various technical issues since its inception. Notable instances include problems in 1984 and 1989, along with a power outage in 2007, as reported by Annahar newspaper.



However, the most significant and dangerous technical problem occurred on December 28, 2023, when two cabins collided, leading to the stranded confinement of 40 individuals for over six hours. The army, Civil Defense, and the Red Cross mobilized for the rescue operation.



LBCI investigated the causes of this technical malfunction, navigating rough terrain to reach Elie Boulos, the cable car's investment director, who was at one of the malfunctioning stations.



According to the contract signed with the operating company, the cable car undergoes regular maintenance under the supervision of the Energy Ministry. In a statement, the ministry confirmed that it conducted an inspection less than two months ago and ensured the necessary maintenance had been carried out.



LBCI contacted the Energy Ministry to obtain reports confirming their oversight of the maintenance operations. The ministry provided some reports that affirmed the inspection and the adherence to safety standards for the cable car.



Whether it is a lapse in maintenance, deliberate sabotage, or an act of nature, will the investigations be able to uncover the truth?