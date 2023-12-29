Maintenance and safety: Cable car malfunction raises questions about oversight

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29 | 12:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Maintenance and safety: Cable car malfunction raises questions about oversight
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Maintenance and safety: Cable car malfunction raises questions about oversight

The story of the cable car began in 1964 when its operations commenced, and it has encountered various technical issues since its inception. Notable instances include problems in 1984 and 1989, along with a power outage in 2007, as reported by Annahar newspaper.

However, the most significant and dangerous technical problem occurred on December 28, 2023, when two cabins collided, leading to the stranded confinement of 40 individuals for over six hours. The army, Civil Defense, and the Red Cross mobilized for the rescue operation.

LBCI investigated the causes of this technical malfunction, navigating rough terrain to reach Elie Boulos, the cable car's investment director, who was at one of the malfunctioning stations.

According to the contract signed with the operating company, the cable car undergoes regular maintenance under the supervision of the Energy Ministry. In a statement, the ministry confirmed that it conducted an inspection less than two months ago and ensured the necessary maintenance had been carried out.

LBCI contacted the Energy Ministry to obtain reports confirming their oversight of the maintenance operations. The ministry provided some reports that affirmed the inspection and the adherence to safety standards for the cable car.

Whether it is a lapse in maintenance, deliberate sabotage, or an act of nature, will the investigations be able to uncover the truth? 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Maintenance

Safety

Cable Car

Malfunction

Oversight

LBCI Next
Espionage concerns: Hezbollah urges border residents to disconnect surveillance cameras from the Internet
Global trade under threat: Repercussions of key maritime routes closure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28

Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

'Teleferique' oversight: Tourism Minister advocates transfer under careful supervision

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-28

Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended

LBCI
World News
2023-12-25

Russia: Fire on nuclear-powered cargo ship extinguished without threat to reactor safety

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

New approach: Israeli Cabinet explores new prisoner exchange proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Lebanon's New Year's extravaganza: 750 parties await

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:36

Espionage concerns: Hezbollah urges border residents to disconnect surveillance cameras from the Internet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28

Global trade under threat: Repercussions of key maritime routes closure

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-28

Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28

Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-23

Gemayel stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in talks with Finnish Ambassador

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-11

Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:12

Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Raed Khoury to Nidaa Al-Watan: BDL will not renew or extend Circular 151 after it expires at the end of this year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Maintenance and safety: Cable car malfunction raises questions about oversight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:36

Espionage concerns: Hezbollah urges border residents to disconnect surveillance cameras from the Internet

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector

LBCI
Middle East News
03:46

Israeli media: Anti-tank missiles launched from Lebanon towards the Dovev settlement

LBCI
Middle East News
08:38

Ehud Barak: Israeli army's successes in Gaza, yet war goals remain unfulfilled

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

New approach: Israeli Cabinet explores new prisoner exchange proposal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More