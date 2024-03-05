French President Emmanuel Macron called on Ukraine's allies from Prague on Tuesday not to be "cowards" in the face of forces "that have become unstoppable."



Macron said in a speech to the French community that "war has returned to our lands, and forces that have become unstoppable are working to expand the threat every day."



He stressed, "We must meet the historical and courageous challenge that this requires." The French president made controversial statements last week about the possibility of sending Western forces to Ukraine.



