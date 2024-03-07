Armenia no longer requires Russian border guards at airport

Armenia announced Thursday that it no longer requires the presence of Russian border guards stationed at the international airport in its capital, Yerevan, signaling a further distancing from Moscow.



Russia had been responsible for border surveillance at Zvartnots Airport under an agreement dating back to 1992, covering borders with Turkey and Iran.



At that time, Armenia, which gained independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, did not have its border guards.



According to Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, "Armenia now possesses the institutional capabilities necessary to ensure border monitoring at the airport."



He stated on Thursday, "We informed Russia that its assistance is no longer necessary for border surveillance at Zvartnots Airport."



However, this decision does not concern the Russian border guards stationed at border sites.