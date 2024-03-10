News
US military airlifts embassy personnel from Haiti
World News
2024-03-10 | 08:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US military airlifts embassy personnel from Haiti
The US military said on Sunday it has carried out an operation in Haiti to airlift non-essential embassy personnel from the country and added US forces bolster embassy security, as Caribbean nation reels under a state of emergency.
The operation was the latest sign of Haiti's troubles as gang violence threatens to bring down the government and has led thousands to flee their homes.
"This airlift of personnel into and out of the embassy is consistent with our standard practice for embassy security augmentation worldwide, and no Haitians were on board the military aircraft," the US military's Southern Command said in a statement.
Haiti entered a state of emergency last Sunday after fighting escalated while Prime Minister Ariel Henry was in Nairobi seeking a deal for the long-delayed UN-backed mission.
Kenya announced last year it would lead the force but months of domestic legal wrangling have effectively placed the mission on hold.
On Saturday, the US State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto about the Haiti crisis, and the two men underscored their commitment to a multinational security mission to restore order.
In Southern Command's statement, it said Washington remained committed to those goals.
"Our embassy remains focused on advancing US government efforts to support the Haitian people, including mobilizing support for the Haitian National Police, expediting the deployment of the United Nations-authorized Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, and accelerating a peaceful transition of power via free and fair elections," it said.
Reuters
World News
United States
Military
Haiti
Embassy
Antony Blinken
Next
Humanitarian situation in Haiti worsens amid armed violence
Pope: Ukraine should have 'courage of the white flag' of negotiations
Previous
