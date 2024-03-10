US military airlifts embassy personnel from Haiti

World News
2024-03-10 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US military airlifts embassy personnel from Haiti
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US military airlifts embassy personnel from Haiti

The US military said on Sunday it has carried out an operation in Haiti to airlift non-essential embassy personnel from the country and added US forces bolster embassy security, as Caribbean nation reels under a state of emergency.

The operation was the latest sign of Haiti's troubles as gang violence threatens to bring down the government and has led thousands to flee their homes.

"This airlift of personnel into and out of the embassy is consistent with our standard practice for embassy security augmentation worldwide, and no Haitians were on board the military aircraft," the US military's Southern Command said in a statement.

Haiti entered a state of emergency last Sunday after fighting escalated while Prime Minister Ariel Henry was in Nairobi seeking a deal for the long-delayed UN-backed mission.

Kenya announced last year it would lead the force but months of domestic legal wrangling have effectively placed the mission on hold.

On Saturday, the US State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto about the Haiti crisis, and the two men underscored their commitment to a multinational security mission to restore order.

In Southern Command's statement, it said Washington remained committed to those goals.

"Our embassy remains focused on advancing US government efforts to support the Haitian people, including mobilizing support for the Haitian National Police, expediting the deployment of the United Nations-authorized Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, and accelerating a peaceful transition of power via free and fair elections," it said.

Reuters

World News

United States

Military

Haiti

Embassy

Antony Blinken

LBCI Next
Humanitarian situation in Haiti worsens amid armed violence
Pope: Ukraine should have 'courage of the white flag' of negotiations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-26

US military service member dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19

Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid

LBCI
World News
09:49

Humanitarian situation in Haiti worsens amid armed violence

LBCI
Middle East News
02:58

US, UK, French military shoot down Houthi drones

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:57

Three civilians killed and 12 injured in Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
09:49

Humanitarian situation in Haiti worsens amid armed violence

LBCI
World News
04:18

Pope: Ukraine should have 'courage of the white flag' of negotiations

LBCI
World News
03:47

Biden, Trump trade salvos in Georgia face-off

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05

French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More