Russia calls on Iran and Pakistan to demonstrate 'maximum restraint'

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged Iran and Pakistan to show maximum restraint and resolve their disputes through diplomacy, cautioning against the risk of falling into the hands of those who seek to see the region slide into chaos.



Moscow's statement comes after Pakistan announced the use of military drones and missiles to target separatist militants, two days after Tehran claimed to have attacked bases of militants inside Pakistani territory.



The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, pointed out in a statement that both countries are part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a group that Russia helped establish.



Zakharova stated, "It is regrettable that this is happening between friendly countries in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, with whom we work to develop partnership relations. Further escalation of the situation serves the interests of those who do not care about peace, stability, and security in the region."



She added that any counter-terrorism operation on the sovereign territory of another state should be agreed upon and coordinated with the authorities of that state.



