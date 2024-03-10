Humanitarian situation in Haiti worsens amid armed violence

2024-03-10 | 09:49



Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, faced a perilous situation over the weekend amidst clashes between police and armed gangs, which targeted hospitals, threatened food distribution, and disrupted infrastructure. 
 
Philippe Bransha, the head of the International Organization for Migration mission in Haiti, warned on Saturday that "residents of the capital are living in isolation, with nowhere to go," confirming that "the city is under siege." 
 
He added, "People fleeing are unable to contact their families and friends elsewhere in the country in search of shelter. The capital is surrounded by armed groups and dangers."
 
 
 
AFP
 

