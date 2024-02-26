US military service member dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy

2024-02-26 | 08:47
A US military service member who had set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington over the weekend in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza has died, local media reported on Monday.

NBC News, citing an unnamed US official said that the US Air Force member had died and more details would be released after the military finished notifying his family.

CBS News' Washington affiliate and The Washington Post also reported the death, citing a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson.

Representatives for the police in Washington did not immediately return a call requesting comment on the reports.

Reuters
 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Israel

Embassy

Washington

War

Gaza

