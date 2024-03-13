News
Sudanese seek connections through Starlink after weeks of blackouts
World News
2024-03-13 | 12:42
Sudanese seek connections through Starlink after weeks of blackouts
Some Sudanese residents cut off from mobile networks for weeks due to war between rival military factions are using Starlink satellite connections to access the internet, as regular coverage started to return to other parts of the country.
The mobile blackout that began in early February has prevented people from buying essential goods including scarce supplies of food and from keeping in touch with displaced relatives, as well as hampering aid deliveries.
In the Karari district of Omdurman, where Sudan's army has made recent advances against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and has provided some satellite access to residents, people crowded round a Starlink access point to connect on their mobile phones with relatives and loved ones.
Fighting has caused extensive damage to the banking system and many people have depended on the Bank of Khartoum's Bankak mobile app to transfer money and make payments.
Telecoms industry sources said previously that the RSF had shut down networks after threatening to do so unless the army restored disabled connections in the western region of Darfur.
State owned Sudani has restored coverage in parts of Sudan, but swathes of the country, including the capital and most of Darfur, remain cut off.
A second provider, Zain, was able to bring back some very limited provision last week.
People in areas with no mobile connections have increasingly tried to use Elon Musk's Starlink, a satellite service not normally authorised in Sudan that is costly for ordinary Sudanese at about $2.5 for an hour of access.
Reuters
Related Articles
World News
2024-02-17
Sudanese army claims first major advance in 10 months of war
World News
2024-02-17
Sudanese army claims first major advance in 10 months of war
0
World News
2024-02-13
Sudanese refugees in Egypt were faced with the choice of living without Shelter or returning to war in their homeland
World News
2024-02-13
Sudanese refugees in Egypt were faced with the choice of living without Shelter or returning to war in their homeland
0
World News
2024-02-12
Sudanese left in the dark by RSF-imposed telecoms blackout
World News
2024-02-12
Sudanese left in the dark by RSF-imposed telecoms blackout
0
World News
07:29
EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread
World News
07:29
EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread
Recommended For You
World News
15:06
Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel
World News
15:06
Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel
0
World News
14:54
Germany backs Thailand's bid for OECD membership
World News
14:54
Germany backs Thailand's bid for OECD membership
0
World News
14:25
Italy refuses extradition of Palestinian to Israel over rights fears
World News
14:25
Italy refuses extradition of Palestinian to Israel over rights fears
0
World News
13:43
EU approves 5 bln euro boost for Ukraine military aid fund
World News
13:43
EU approves 5 bln euro boost for Ukraine military aid fund
0
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
0
World News
14:54
Germany backs Thailand's bid for OECD membership
World News
14:54
Germany backs Thailand's bid for OECD membership
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
0
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
3
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
Lebanon News
04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
4
Lebanon News
05:27
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
Lebanon News
05:27
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
5
Press Highlights
02:58
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
Press Highlights
02:58
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
6
Lebanon News
07:37
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
07:37
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike
7
Press Highlights
01:34
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
Press Highlights
01:34
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
8
World News
16:17
US approves $3.5 billion in missile sales to Poland
World News
16:17
US approves $3.5 billion in missile sales to Poland
