Sudanese seek connections through Starlink after weeks of blackouts

Some Sudanese residents cut off from mobile networks for weeks due to war between rival military factions are using Starlink satellite connections to access the internet, as regular coverage started to return to other parts of the country.



The mobile blackout that began in early February has prevented people from buying essential goods including scarce supplies of food and from keeping in touch with displaced relatives, as well as hampering aid deliveries.



In the Karari district of Omdurman, where Sudan's army has made recent advances against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and has provided some satellite access to residents, people crowded round a Starlink access point to connect on their mobile phones with relatives and loved ones.



Fighting has caused extensive damage to the banking system and many people have depended on the Bank of Khartoum's Bankak mobile app to transfer money and make payments.



Telecoms industry sources said previously that the RSF had shut down networks after threatening to do so unless the army restored disabled connections in the western region of Darfur.



State owned Sudani has restored coverage in parts of Sudan, but swathes of the country, including the capital and most of Darfur, remain cut off.



A second provider, Zain, was able to bring back some very limited provision last week.



People in areas with no mobile connections have increasingly tried to use Elon Musk's Starlink, a satellite service not normally authorised in Sudan that is costly for ordinary Sudanese at about $2.5 for an hour of access.







Reuters