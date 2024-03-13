Sudanese seek connections through Starlink after weeks of blackouts

World News
2024-03-13 | 12:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sudanese seek connections through Starlink after weeks of blackouts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Sudanese seek connections through Starlink after weeks of blackouts

Some Sudanese residents cut off from mobile networks for weeks due to war between rival military factions are using Starlink satellite connections to access the internet, as regular coverage started to return to other parts of the country.

The mobile blackout that began in early February has prevented people from buying essential goods including scarce supplies of food and from keeping in touch with displaced relatives, as well as hampering aid deliveries.

In the Karari district of Omdurman, where Sudan's army has made recent advances against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and has provided some satellite access to residents, people crowded round a Starlink access point to connect on their mobile phones with relatives and loved ones.

Fighting has caused extensive damage to the banking system and many people have depended on the Bank of Khartoum's Bankak mobile app to transfer money and make payments.

Telecoms industry sources said previously that the RSF had shut down networks after threatening to do so unless the army restored disabled connections in the western region of Darfur.

State owned Sudani has restored coverage in parts of Sudan, but swathes of the country, including the capital and most of Darfur, remain cut off.

A second provider, Zain, was able to bring back some very limited provision last week.

People in areas with no mobile connections have increasingly tried to use Elon Musk's Starlink, a satellite service not normally authorised in Sudan that is costly for ordinary Sudanese at about $2.5 for an hour of access.



Reuters

World News

Sudanese

Sudan

Connections

Starlink

Blackouts

LBCI Next
Biden and Trump set for presidential rematch after securing nominations
US approves $3.5 billion in missile sales to Poland
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-17

Sudanese army claims first major advance in 10 months of war

LBCI
World News
2024-02-13

Sudanese refugees in Egypt were faced with the choice of living without Shelter or returning to war in their homeland

LBCI
World News
2024-02-12

Sudanese left in the dark by RSF-imposed telecoms blackout

LBCI
World News
07:29

EU preparing $8 billion aid package for Egypt amid fears of Gaza and Sudan conflicts spread

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:06

Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel

LBCI
World News
14:54

Germany backs Thailand's bid for OECD membership

LBCI
World News
14:25

Italy refuses extradition of Palestinian to Israel over rights fears

LBCI
World News
13:43

EU approves 5 bln euro boost for Ukraine military aid fund

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-04

Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon

LBCI
World News
14:54

Germany backs Thailand's bid for OECD membership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More