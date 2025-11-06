Trump vows new plan if Supreme Court blocks tariffs

World News
06-11-2025 | 14:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump vows new plan if Supreme Court blocks tariffs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump vows new plan if Supreme Court blocks tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he would pursue other options to impose trade tariffs if the Supreme Court rules against his flagship economic policy.

After the court appeared skeptical of the tariffs' legality, Trump said an adverse ruling "would be devastating for our country, but I also think that we'll have to develop a game two plan."

"We can do other things, but they're slow by comparison."

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Trade

Tariffs

Supreme Court

LBCI Next
France minister urges EU to sanction Shein platform
Ukraine strikes Russia's Volgograd with drones, killing at least one: Russian officials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

Trump peace plan envisions 'New Gaza' and Trump-led 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

Trump says Hamas will 'pay in hell' if they reject Gaza plan

LBCI
World News
2025-09-29

Trump says Netanyahu has his 'full backing' in Gaza war if Hamas rejects plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03

Dutch Supreme Court orders government to review jet parts export license to Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:01

Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords: AFP

LBCI
World News
12:35

Trump unveils deals to lower costs of some weight-loss drugs

LBCI
World News
09:48

UN chief Guterres urges nations at climate summit: Lead, or be led to ruin

LBCI
World News
09:20

Nancy Pelosi, first female speaker of US House, announces retirement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Jeita Grotto closed for investigation: A wake-up call for Lebanon’s tourism sites?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army issues warning to residents in Kfar Dounine, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Taybeh and Tayr Debba, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

At Naqoura talks, US envoy Ortagus, Lt. Gen. Clearfield stress continued coordination to preserve Lebanon’s peace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Taybeh and Tayr Debba, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Israeli army issues warning to residents of Aaita El Jabal, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Israeli army launches airstrikes on alleged Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:27

Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More