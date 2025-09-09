Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters

09-09-2025 | 08:58
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters

Multiple explosions were reported in Qatar's capital, Doha, with smoke rising over the Katara district, according to Reuters. 
 

LBCI
Middle East News
10:27

Netanyahu's office says targeting Hamas leaders 'independent Israeli operation'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:23

Jordan, Kuwait, UAE condemn Israel's attack on Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Islamic Jihad says Israel's targeting of Hamas leaders 'blatant criminal act'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Hamas ceasefire negotiation delegation in Doha survived Israeli attack: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
10:27

Netanyahu's office says targeting Hamas leaders 'independent Israeli operation'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:23

Jordan, Kuwait, UAE condemn Israel's attack on Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Islamic Jihad says Israel's targeting of Hamas leaders 'blatant criminal act'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Hamas ceasefire negotiation delegation in Doha survived Israeli attack: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-08

Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-11

MP Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah must hand over its weapons, Israel must comply with Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
08:53

Egypt protests Ethiopia's dam inauguration in letter to UN Security Council

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Middle East News
08:58

Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
09:10

Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials

LBCI
Middle East News
09:25

Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report

LBCI
Middle East News
09:17

Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP

