Trump unveils deals to lower costs of some weight-loss drugs

06-11-2025 | 12:35
Trump unveils deals to lower costs of some weight-loss drugs
Trump unveils deals to lower costs of some weight-loss drugs

U.S. President Donald Trump announced deals Thursday with pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to lower the prices of some popular weight-loss drugs.

Both companies "have agreed to offer their most popular GLP-1 weight-loss drug," Trump said, "at drastic discounts."

The new generation of appetite-suppressing drugs using GLP-1 agonists has exploded in popularity in recent times due to their ability to help people lose weight.

