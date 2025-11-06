UN chief Guterres urges nations at climate summit: Lead, or be led to ruin

06-11-2025 | 09:48
UN chief Guterres urges nations at climate summit: Lead, or be led to ruin
UN chief Guterres urges nations at climate summit: Lead, or be led to ruin

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged countries to show leadership to address climate change and wean themselves off fossil fuels, speaking at the opening of a leaders summit in Brazil.

"We can choose to lead, or be led to ruin," he said at the summit, which comes days before the formal COP30 negotiations begin in the coastal Amazon city of Belem.

Reuters

