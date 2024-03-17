EU to bolster Egypt ties with billions of euros in funding

2024-03-17 | 06:28
EU to bolster Egypt ties with billions of euros in funding
EU to bolster Egypt ties with billions of euros in funding

European leaders are expected to announce a 7.4 billion euro ($8.06 billion) funding package and an upgraded relationship with Egypt in Cairo on Sunday, part of a push to stem migrant flows across the Mediterranean that has been criticized by rights groups.

The agreement, which lifts the European Union's relationship with Egypt to a "strategic partnership", is designed to boost cooperation in areas including renewable energy, trade, and security while delivering grants, loans and other funding over the next three years to support Egypt's faltering economy.

That funding is expected to include 5 billion euros in macro-financial assistance, 1.8 billion euros of investments and 600 million euros in grants, a senior EU commission official said.

The macro-financial assistance includes 1 billion euros in emergency funding to be delivered this year. The remaining 4 billion euros will be subject to approval by the European parliament, the official said.

Most of the money is newly allocated and the funding was drawn up in close cooperation with the IMF, the official added.



Reuters
 

